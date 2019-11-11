OMAK – Students from area schools will offer a variety of holiday music during the coming weeks.
The Chronicle contacted music teachers in all area schools. Not all had responded by the Hometown Holidays deadline.
By school district, concerts include:
Brewster
-Brewster Elementary School pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students will give a concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the new middle school gym, 503 S. Seventh St.
-Middle and high school band and choir students will perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 in the new gym, 503 S. Seventh St.
Bridgeport
-The secondary concert is at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Bridgeport High School, 1220 Kryger St. The choir, bands and mariachi band will perform a variety of holiday and other music.
-Elementary students will give their concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the high school gym, 1220 Kryger St.
The performance will feature kindergarten and first grade students singing three songs together, second- and third-graders doing three songs, and fourth- and fifth-graders doing three songs. A whole group piece will end the concert.
Grand Coulee Dam
-Lake Roosevelt’s band and choir concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the high school gym, 505 Crest Drive.
The concert will feature the talents of fifth, sixth, junior high and high school bands, and the high school chorus.
-Elementary students will stage a musical at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 in the elementary gym, 503 Crest Drive.
Nespelem
A traditional Christmas program will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the school, 229 School House Loop Road. The event is free and open to the community.
Santa will visit from 5-6 p.m. to hear children’s wish lists and sit for photos.
Organizers ask that students arrive at the school by 5:30 p.m.
Okanogan
-Virginia Grainger students in kindergarten through fifth grade will participate in the Okanogan Farm Lights Festival Dec. 4. They’ll sing Christmas carols from the back of flatbed trailers on Second Avenue, and give a short performance before leaving the trailers.
The fifth grade honor choir will carol in the community Dec. 18. Planned stops include the Okanogan Senior Center, 11:20 a.m.; Okanogan Kiwanis meeting at the Eagles Club, 12:15 p.m., and Apple Springs Senior Living in Omak, 1 p.m. At around 2 p.m., the group will carol on Second Avenue.
Omak
-East Omak Elementary School music concerts are Dec. 11 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Third-graders will perform at 5:30 p.m., fourth-graders at 6:15 p.m. and fifth-graders at 7 p.m. Kathleen Christensen will accompany the groups on piano.
-Omak bands will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Participating groups include high school concert band and jazz band, middle school percussion ensemble and concert band, and beginning band.
-Omak choirs will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 – Beethoven’s 249th birthday – in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Republic
-Preschool through fourth-graders will give a concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 in the high school gym, 30306 Highway 20.
-Junior high and high school students will perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 in the high school gym, 30306 Highway 20.
