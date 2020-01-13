BREWSTER – Several Okanogan County students will participate in the Washington Music Educators Association all-state honor festival Feb. 12-16 in Yakima.
Students had to submit audition tapes to be considered.
Those selected from Brewster School District are seventh-grader Grace Becker, soprano voice, junior treble choir; seventh-grader Ricky Romo, baritone voice, junior mixed choir; sophomore Carly Bowman, second alto voice, high school treble choir, and senior Rodolfo Madrid, percussion, high school wind symphony.
Twenty-one Brewster student musicians submitted audition recordings for festival, said Superintendent Eric Driessen. Approximately 10 percent of applications statewide are accepted, representing around the top 1 percent of musical talent in the state.
Romo and Bowman are the first Brewster students to have been selected to participate in the all-state festival more than once. Romo was selected in 2018-2019 and Bowman in 2016-2017. Madrid is the first Brewster band student to participate in the festival since at least 1999.
Alicia Pulsifer is Brewster’s secondary music teacher.
Omak High School is sending one student, tenor Jayden Tonasket, a senior, said choral teacher Don Pearce.
Okanogan Middle School seventh-grader Liberty Linklater, a soprano, will participate in the junior all-state choir, said teacher Kathy Bryson.
Linklater also studies privately with Mindy Sparks, a music teacher in the Omak School District.
