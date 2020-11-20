PATEROS – Student officers recently were elected at Pateros School.
Student council officers are Sage Scott, president; Ruth Estrada, vice president, and Harveen Gill, secretary.
At-large representatives are Janessa Scroggie, Christopher Piechalski, Pablo Gonzalez, Ariel Austin, America Portillo, Erich Espino, Jeniffer Flores and Kassandra Rosas.
Class officers are:
Seniors – Lucas Miller, president; Eric Espino, vice president; Anna Williams, secretary and treasurer; Travis Collins, ASB representative.
Juniors – Angie Gonzalez, president; Melanie Gonzalez, vice president; Alley Piechalski, secretary; Vanessa Ceniceros, treasurer; Sage Scott, ASB representative; Harveen Gill, ASB alternate.
Sophomores – Alyssa Lopez, president; Tea Asmussen, vice president; Kya Mathews, secretary; Jesus Gonzalez, treasurer; Jackie Martinez, ASB representative.
Freshmen – Janessa Scroggie, president; Christopher Piechalski, vice president; Janette Hernandez, secretary; Sarai Martinez, treasurer; Estrella Vicente, ASB representative.
Eighth-graders – Wray Scott, president; Kinden Hook, vice president; Mallory Moore, secretary; Lexi Vargas, treasurer; Adamary Loyola, ASB representative.
Seventh-graders – Dylan Miller, president; Kray Hampe, vice president; Harman Gill, secretary; Larkin Freels, treasurer; Dakota Lasley, ASB representative.
