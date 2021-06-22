OKANOGAN – A commencement ceremony for Okanogan alternative schools was June 8 on the Okanogan High School football field.
Principal Roy Johnson gave a welcome. Stoles were presented by Laura Morago of the Colville Confederated Tribes’ youth development program.
Okanogan Superintendent Ashley Goetz gave the keynote address, and Erin Todd addressed her classmates.
Graduates are:
Outreach - Alejandro Arroyo, Sydney M. Bates, Jasmine Iona Best, Lakota R. Brokenrope, Cameron Cate, Maria Guadalupe Cerritos-Zamudio, Hannah Kathryn Chalmers, Riannon Rose Clark, Taleah Nicole Danielson, Dulce Claribet Duarte Vela, Makayla L. Duran, Brian Dale Gray, Izaak J. LaFountaine, Samarah Elsie Bear LaFountaine, Marisela Lombera Aguilar, Brennan M. Pinson, Esmeralda Ruby Rojas, Jasilynn Rose Schilling, Erin Jade Arlene Todd, Kobe Tsosi, Zach R. West.
GED - Calvin Brandt.
No designation listed - Brenden C. Parks, Hailey Swayze, Gizelle Valdez, Nathan I. West, Jacie Rae Wilson.
