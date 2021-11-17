WENATCHEE - Every November, North Central Educational Service District joins with the 29 public school districts in north central Washington region to thank communities for supporting their local schools, teachers, and kids.
During this year’s Focus on Education campaign, more than 30 students from around the region shared their stories on the positive impact school has made on their lives.
The greatest strength of public education in the region is the people, said Michelle Price, educational service district superintendent. “We have teams of dedicated administrators, talented teachers and committed staff who work in partnership with parents and the greater community to strengthen our educational excellence.”
Throughout November, the educational service district and school districts will share student voices on local media and across social media. Featured students attend the Cascade, Cashmere, Lake Chelan, Methow Valley, Moses Lake, Oroville, Palisades, Quincy, Tonasket, Warden, Waterville and Wenatchee districts.
Community members can follow along on social media @ncesd171 and visit www.ncesd.org/focus-on-education to see all student stories.
