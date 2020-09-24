BREWSTER – A medical education-related “Scrubs Camp” is planned Sept. 26 for high school students.
Brewster High School is hosting the online event, which will be conducted via Zoom.
Among the topics are a suturing session with Roy Huffstetler, physician assistant with Family Health Center in Brewster, behavioral health with Dr. Hilda Caquias, clinical psychologist at Family Health Center in Brewster, and a medicine session with the Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, Spokane.
Washington State Health Care Authority and Eastern Washington Area Health Education Center are conducting the workshop.
