CHENEY – Several dozen students from Okanogan County and neighboring areas were named to the Eastern Washington University dean’s list for spring quarter.
An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours and receives a grade point average of 3.5 or better is placed on the dean’s list. By city, honorees are:
Brewster – Gloria Bravo, Nathan Cardenas, Julian Medina, Kristina Ramirez, Jessica Garcia.
Bridgeport – Miguel Garza-Hernandez, Denisse Hernandez, Carina Hernandez-Cruz, Almairis Huerta, Ericka Martinez, Maria Martinez De La T, Luis Martinez Rodriguez, Anai Palacios-Isidra, Kerrie Combs, Jesse Gomez, Gladys Hernandez.
Coulee City – Tiffany Boutain, Cassandra Payne.
Coulee Dam – Kayley Duclos, Grace Engeseth, Misty Krohn.
Curlew – Victoria Fanning DeVoe, Coby Grumbach.
Mansfield – Christopher Bonel.
Okanogan – Sarah Dixon, Amber Duke, Mistina Hartney, Alexis Jones, Peyton Oules, Livia Stratton, Rachel Lesamiz.
Omak – Brent Bleakney, Taylor Coffell, Kelsie Coffell, Kimberly Nesmith, Samantha Nesmith, Brandon Norris, Nicole Roberts, Alex Thornton.
Oroville – Deja Moore, Narya Naillon.
Republic – Cassady Reeves, Sarina Von Sauer.
Tonasket – Hilda Celestino, Chad Edwards, Timothy Frazier-Leslie, Jesse Holan, Emily McCullough, Kasey Nelson, Rachel Silverthorn.
Winthrop – Naomi Comstock, Seth Stevie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.