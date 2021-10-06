SEATTLE – Several Okanogan County students were named to the University of Washington winter quarter 2021 dean’s list, which was released Sept. 30.
To qualify for the list, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4.0). Students are notified of the distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
By hometown, honorees are:
Okanogan - Shaelee Amber Bowers, senior; Greyson Ward Fields, senior; Leonardo Mota-Villaraldo, junior; Natalie Soriano, junior.
Omak - Madeline Mckenna Click, junior; Lacoda M. Miller, senior; Shayne Mathew Richey, senior.
Tonasket - Thomas Doolin Kennedy, senior; Cheyenne Rose Stirek, sophomore.
