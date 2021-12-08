OMAK – A mix of in-person and online concerts will be presented during the holiday season by student musicians from area schools.
The Chronicle contacted all schools in the area for information on their winter programs. Not all responded by deadline.
Brewster
Brewster Middle School/High School winter concerts are tonight, Dec. 8, starting with a choral performance at 5 p.m.
The band concert is at 6:30 p.m.
Both will be in the school gym, 503 S. Seventh St.
Curlew
No holiday concerts are planned, but music students are doing monthly AcoustiCafe programs in the school music building, 47 Curlew School Road. Seating is limited.
Students perform in an open microphone format and sometimes have a featured performer. The public also can participate, said music teacher Connie Fletcher.
A program was Dec. 2. The next one will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13. More information is at AcoustiCafe on Facebook.
Methow Valley
Liberty Bell High School’s winter concert will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the school, 18 Twin Lakes Road, Winthrop.
It will feature the junior high concert band, pep band and jazz band, and will be live streamed at @lbhsmusic.
Okanogan
-Middle and high school students will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the school cafetorium, 255 S. Fifth Ave.
Music teacher Michael Huebert said the concert will feature ensembles showcase what students have been learning through holiday and other music.
-Virginia Grainger Elementary School fifth grade honor choir will carol in the community today, Dec. 8, said music teacher Marylou Baker.
Omak
-Omak Middle and High School students will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Audience size is limited to 280 people. Temperature checks and masks are required, said choral teacher Don Pearce.
A band concert was Dec. 6 under the direction of Calvin Gorman.
-East Omak Elementary School plans virtual concerts, with music posted at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, on the district’s website and Facebook page, said music teacher Leslie Clough.
She said in-person audiences at the Omak Performing Arts Center are limited to 280 people “and we usually have a lot more than that and we do not want to turn people away,” so the decision was made to go with an online program.
The theme is “Snowflakes and Bells.”
Third-graders will perform “Let it Snow,” “White Coral Bells,” “Allelu” on recorder, and a singalong, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Links are https://easyvirtualchoir.com/song/86156, 86157, 86160 and 86162, respectively.
Fourth grade numbers are “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” “Winter Fantasy,” “Christmas is Coming,” “Who Has Seen the Wind?” on recorder, “Feliz Navidad,” and a singalong, “Deck the Halls.”
Links are https://easyvirtualchoir.com/song/86167, 86170, 86171, 86183, 86172 and 87075.
Fifth-graders will perform “Winter Wonderland,” “Jubilate Deo,” “Tango and Cha Cha,” and a singalong, “Auld Lang Syne.”
Links are https://easyvirtual choir.com/song/86181, 86174, 86974 and 87465.
-North Omak Elementary – No winter program is planned.
“We’re looking to perform in March for Music in Our Schools Month,” said music teacher Derek Pulsifer.
Pateros
A winter concert by the Pateros music department will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 in the high school gym, 344 W. Beach St.
Jimmie Rogers, director of bands, will conduct.
