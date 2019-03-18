OMAK – An honors recital for student musicians will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Omak Community Presbyterian Church, 9 S. Birch St.
The performers are students of Okanogan Music Teachers Association members.
The public is invited to enjoy the elementary and secondary school students chosen by visiting artists during the recent music artistry programs. String adjudicator was Meredith Arksey, piano adjudicator was Debra Bakland. Honorable mentions students will also perform.
During the artistry programs, Ashley Blakemore was chosen to represent the chapter at the state conference in June. Daniele Sparks is the alternate. Honorable mentions were Meshayla Gardinier, Jessica Heinlen and Curtis Willson.
Teachers and students chosen were:
Roz Nau, Tonasket – Strings: Faith Lofthus; Angelina Buursma, honorable mention; Jonathan Haeger, honorable mention. Piano: Kerrington Johansen; Amber Eppel; Evelyn Sheller, honorable mention; Cole Rise, honorable mention.
Lois Rhoads, Tonasket - Jessica Heinlen; Curtis Willson; Grady Turnington; Gwyndolyn Thompson, honorable mention; Lydia Thompson, honorable mention; Teak Plank, honorable mention.
Sandy Sheets, Omak - Ashley Blakemore; Daniele Sparks; Meshayla Gardinier; Noelle Haeger; Marisa Grillo; Collin Carpenter, honorable mention.
Kathleen Christensen, Omak - David Huffstetler; Ben Huffstetler, honorable mention.
