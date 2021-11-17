OKANOGAN – Students at Okanogan Middle School are gathering food items for their annual Thanks and Giving Baskets.
Each classroom teacher was assigned items for their students to bring by Thursday, Nov. 18. Items include green beans, graham cracker pie shell, cranberry sauce, olives, canned yams, miniature marshmallows, instant mashed potatoes, mushroom soup, canned fried onions, stuffing mix, chocolate pudding and gravy mix. Staff members are responsible for butter.
Boxes are assembled and given to community members in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.