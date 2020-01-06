BREWSTER – Students in the Brewster Elementary Math/Robotics Club are learning how to drive and program small robots, and are honing their math skills.
The club serves 25 students, including 13 fourth-graders and 12 fifth-graders. They meet four days a week – two for math and two for computer science.
On math days, they practice strategies to prepare them in math competitions held in the area and the Wenatchee region. On computer science days, they learn about computer coding using either the website www.code.org or other STEM activities.
In the robotics area, the district’s Century 21 grant, awarded for STEM concepts, was used to purchase new robots for the club.
“We have been very enthusiastic with our new robots, the Sphero Bolt,” said a school announcement. “With the Sphero Bolt robots, students can learn three types of programming: Draw, block and word programming.”
The robots are equipped with a curriculum that spans from kindergarten through 12th grade, although the district concentrates on fourth and fifth grades.
“We are hoping to be able to continue to team teach and be able to spread the club to many more grade levels in the future,” said the district. “We are also very thankful for our district that supports enrichment programs, like the Robotic Club, that will assist our students in preparing them for life in the 21st century.”
