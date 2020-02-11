EAST WENATCHEE - Students from several local high schools placed well at the Future Business Leaders of America North Central Region Winter Conference.
The event was Feb. 1 at Eastmont High School and included schools of all sizes. The top six students in each event advance to the state conference April 8-11 in Spokane.
Tonasket student Emma Alexander was the state officer in charge of administration of the day. Cheyenne Stirek, also a Tonasket student, assisted her as parliamentarian.
Okanogan
Anna Arroyo - Banking and financial systems (with Kaedn Daling and Jacob Stanley), regional champion.
Piper Bauer - Help desk, regional champion.
Carson Boesel - Introduction to business presentation (with Kyle Whitley and Tyler Popelier), regional champion.
Jake Bryson - Public speaking, fourth place.
Katie Chilcote - Banking and financial systems, third place.
Caleb Craddock - Introduction to business, regional champion; introduction to business procedures, regional champion; introduction to financial math, fourth place.
Kaedn Daling - Banking and financial systems (with Arroyo and Stanley), regional champion; business law, fourth place; job interview, fifth place.
Allie Duran - Introduction to business presentation (with Syd Varshock and Tyler Marshall), sixth place.
Tyler Marshall - Introduction to parliamentary procedure, fourth place; introduction to business presentation (with Varshock and Duran), sixth place.
Tyler Popelier - Introduction to business presentation (with Whitley and Boesel), regional champion; introduction to business, third place.
Ty Read - Introduction to information technology.
Olivia Richards - Job interview, second place; business communication, third place; advertising, third place.
McKenna Roberts - Introduction to business communication, third place.
Jesse Rosas - Insurance and risk management, regional champion; personal finance, fourth place.
Jacob Stanley - Banking and financial systems (with Arroyo and Daling), regional champion; insurance and risk management, second place; accounting, fourth place.
Syd Varshock - Introduction to business communication, regional champion; introduction to public speaking, third place; introduction to business procedures, fourth place; introduction to business presentation (with Marshall and Duran), sixth place.
Kyle Whitley -Introduction to business presentation (with Popelier and Boesel), regional champion; introduction to information technology, second place; introduction to business procedures, fifth place.
Omak
Kassidy Carlton - Entrepreneurship, fifth place.
Gabriela Sanabria - Introduction to FBLA, fourth place.
Olivia Nguyen - Social media campaign, first place.
Jennah Thomason - Client Service, first place.
Tonasket
Rubi Capote - Agribusiness, fifth place.
Melanie Cordova - Business ethics (with Alexis Garcia and Erica Good), fifth place; help desk, second place.
Alexis Garcia - Business ethics (with Cordova and Erica Good), fifth place; client service, fourth place.
Ben Good - Emerging business issues (with Erica Good), third place.
Erica Good - Business ethics (with Cordova and Garcia), fifth place; client service, second place; emerging business issues (with Ben Good), third place; organizational leadership, fifth place.
Cheyenne Stirek - Business law, fifth place; global business (with Angelina Wilson), fourth place.
Katy Thornton - Marketing, second place.
Angelina Wilson - Global business (with Stirek), fourth place.
Jamie Wilson - Agribusiness, second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.