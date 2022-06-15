OMAK – Nearly 300 East Omak Elementary School students ran 3,559 laps of the south field track June 7 during the jogathon to raise money for school playground and physical education equipment.
“We had 297 kids participating in the event and numerous parents and volunteers helping,” said PE teacher Dean Agee. “All together, the kids ran 3,559 laps, which equals out to 889.75 miles. Every four laps is one mile at the track.”
An award was given to the student who raised the most money. Also honored were the boy and girl in each grade with the most laps.
Every student got one entry per lap put into a drawing for outdoor activity equipment, including basketballs, soccer balls, footballs and fishing equipment.
Winners will be announced June 17 at the end-of-the-year assembly.
As of June 10, students had raised close to $11,000.
“There are still some per-lap pledges that are coming in,” said Agee.
School officials plan to improve some playground equipment, replacing PE equipment, and get every class a Brain Break kit that will include sports equipment for the teachers to use when the kids need to get up and move during class time.
Every student who participated received a T-shirt designed by fifth-grader Jasara Pineda.
“Her design was voted on by her peers,” said Agee. “We also use the funds raised to buy each student their shirt and the other prizes for the most laps, highest earner and the drawing prizes.
“We have not had a jogathon for a couple of years due to the COVID ordeal,” he said. “The last time we had a jogathon we purchased new basketball hoops and basketballs, a baseball diamond for the playground and some items for our school garden.”
The school garden is tied into the health classes during PE.
Community supporters included The Chronicle and Rawson’s. Agee also acknowledged teachers, para-professionals, secretaries, Counselor Katie Abrahamson and the youngsters.
“This community is a great place to live when we all work together for our kids,” said Agee. “The jogathon has been around for many decades; we found a shirt form 1981 in our box of shirts, so at least 41 years, minus the COVID years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.