OKANOGAN - Fourth-graders from Jancey Marsh’s class at Virginia Grainger Elementary School traveled to Winthrop recently to ice skate.
The Winthrop Ice and Sports Arena puts on a fourth-graders skate free event in which all fourth-graders can ice and roller skate for free, Marsh said. Each received a free season pass.
“This is a fun-filled day for students, teachers and chaperones,” she said. “It provides our students with an experience they might not otherwise get to have. By the end of the day many students are tired and sore, but all have improved their skating skills and have had a wonderful time.”
An added bonus was seeing the salmon spawn in the Methow River, said Marsh.
“We spent the entire fall studying the salmon life cycle and migration as part of our Washington state history and science” classes, she said. “This was almost more exciting than the skating.”
