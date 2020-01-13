BREWSTER – Students and staff in the Brewster School District provided gift boxes to children in the community during Christmas.
Donations are sought each year to fill shoe boxes with small gifts.
The project was started by teacher Jenner Sanon, who said he and his wife participated several years ago in a program to send shoe boxes of gifts to children in foreign countries.
“I thought we could do the same thing here in our back yard,” he said. “There are many kids who may not have any presents for Christmas, so I shared that idea with the students and the World Language Club members.”
That year the students made more than 150 shoe boxes and delivered them to youngsters in the area and all over town, he said.
“It was a great success,” said Sanon, who expressed appreciation for those who donated and helped assemble boxes. “What a great way to give something back to our community. It shows that we care for and love our kids.”
This year, as in the past, the staff and community were very generous. Boxes were assembled according to age.
“Then we deliver them to homes of those families that can benefit most from them,” he said. “Again, we had more kids than presents this year. It has been a very positive experience for our students and for the families that receive the boxes.”
