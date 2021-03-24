OMAK - Students chosen by visiting artist Jensina Oliver, Shoreline Community College, will perform their piano pieces for a virtual recital on Saturday.
The event will be at 3 p.m. March 27 on okanoganmta Facebook.
Oliver worked with students of Okanogan County Music Teachers Association members in the music artistry program, and also adjudicated a competition for the student representative to be featured at Washington State Music Teacher Association conference honors recitals.
Jessica Heinlen, Tonasket, was chosen. Played Liebestraum by Listz. She is a student of Lois Rhoads, Tonasket.
Honorable mention went to Gwyndolyn Thompson, Oroville.
The local chapter of the national Music Teachers Association provides opportunities for both teacher and student educational growth, and fellowship of musicians, said an announcement from Okanogan County Music Teachers Association. Various public recitals are presented throughout the year for the benefit of students and communities in Okanogan and Ferry counties.
More information is at okanoganmta on Facebook, www.wsmta.org and Roz Nau, 509-433-8112.
Honored students and their teachers are:
Lois Rhoads, Tonasket - Jessica Heinlen, Gwyndolyn Thompson, Curtis Willson, Lydia Thompson, Owen Weddle, Faith Lusk.
Joan Smith, Republic - Milla Sampsel, Lincoln Samspel, Asher Engelking.
Roz Nau, Tonasket - Evelyn Sheller, Amber Eppel.
Kathleen Christensen, Omak - Leia Robeck, Pearl LaBounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.