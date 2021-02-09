WENATCHEE – Two Liberty Bell High School freshmen have won Scholastic art and writing awards from the Alliance for Young Writers and Artists.
Ayla Belsby won honorable mention for the poem “Coming Out of the Closet.” Gabby Studen, won a silver key award for “Let America Be What It Has Never Been: A Sanctuary.”
The poems were written in teacher Dani Golden’s freshmen English class during a Methow Arts education residency titled “Justice and the American Dream.”
Students studied the history of the American dream through the perspective of various leaders and poets, and then gave voice to their own poems about a just American dream working with Methow Arts teaching artist Cindy Williams Gutierrez and activist Darcy Ottey.
Several Liberty Bell Junior High eighth-graders earned Scholastic art and writing awards.
West region award winners were Clover Thrasher, gold key award for poetry; McKenzie Sheppard, gold key award for personal essay; Sage Schrager and Taro Moore, silver key awards for personal essay; Malloch DeSalvo, Holden Riggs and Cassidy Jones-Mowen, honorable mentions for personal essay.
Thrasher and Sheppard’s works will be sent to New York City for consideration in the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.
