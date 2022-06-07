WENATCHEE – Youngsters and adults can keep reading through the summer and attend free programs, too, during the NCW Libraries’ annual summer library program.
Activities begin June 13 and include an expanded lineup of free programs and activities for all ages at the system’s 30 libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties, two community bookmobiles and online at ncwlibraries.org.
A variety of virtual, in person and passive activities will be offered to fit everyone’s participation level, said a library announcement. The theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
Participants can earn rewards for reading and completing activities, and enter drawings for prizes at the end of summer.
Summer library program is designed to encourage reading among people of all ages, decrease the summer learning loss for students, engage the community with fun and enriching activities, and build community, said library officials.
Readers can sign up in person at a library branch or community bookmobile starting June 13. Activity packs are available for kids, teens and adults to encourage reading and exploring the library, neighborhood and community.
The program also is available online through the Beanstack website and app. The online program mirrors the print activity packs and offers virtual reading challenges for all ages.
In addition to a full line up of local programming, NCW Libraries will offer three summer programs — two virtual and one in person — available across the entire library district:
-Magic Tricks and Secrets - Professional magician Jeff Evans will host a free virtual magic course at 2 p.m. June 29. Registration is on the library system’s website by June 20. Those who register will receive a free magic kit with all the special props and supplies needed to follow along, while supplies last.
-How to Draw Animals, with Erik Brooks - Methow Valley author and illustrator Erik Brooks will host a one-hour virtual workshop to learn how to draw animals at 2 p.m. July 13. Registration is on the library system’s website by July 1. Those who register will receive a free drawing kit, while supplies last.
-Science Beyond the Beaten Path - Library staff will visit every library location during the summer for live, in-person science demonstrations. Information is on the library system’s website.
Each community library also will offer its own schedule of events over the summer, which may include story times, crafting, teen time, yoga, STEM activities and more.
