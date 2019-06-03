OMAK – Summer reading programs at libraries in the North Central Regional Library System will get going as soon as schools dismiss for the summer.
The library system is expanding its traditional summer program to include a variety of opportunities for people of all ages, according to library district officials.
“Everyone can earn rewards by reading books, doing activities with their friends and family at the library, attend-ing programs, using online services offered by the library, and getting out and exploring their community,” said the announcement.
Programs will be offered for children, teens and adults.
The theme is “A Universe of Stories,” with many of the programs and crafts built around astronauts and space to co-incide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Among the programs are:
-Chelan and Grant counties’ public utility districts offering STEM-related programs.
-Book-It Repertory Theatre of Seattle performing “The Odyssey: An Exploration of Myth, Magic and Monsters.”
-Dancer Susan Wickett-Ford presenting village rhythms from around the world.
-Knights of Veritas demonstrating medieval astronomy, swords and armor.
-Magician Jeff Evans presenting a magic show.
-STYLE Music Variety Show offering music inspired by children’s and young adult literature.
-Sean Gaskell offering a musical and educational presentation on the West African kora, a 21-stringed harp tradi-tionally played by oral and musical historians in Gambia.
-Actress Michele LaRue bringing vintage American literature to life with “Tales Well Told.”
-Burke Museum offering its “Dig In” program showcasing fossils and prehistoric plans and animals.
-Author/songwriter Eric Ode presenting a music- and poetry-filled space adventure.
-Jennifer Pharr Davis, a hiker, author, speaker and National Geographic adventurer of the year, talking about hik-ing.
-Traveling Lantern Theater Co. presenting “My Mother the Astronaut.”
-Burke Museum’s living traditions program exploring traditions still practiced by contemporary Native Americans of the Pacific Northwest.
-Didgeridoo Down Under, an Australian-themed show, offering music, culture, puppetry, comedy, storytelling and audience participation.
Programs at individual libraries include:
Brewster
June 13 – Story time and craft, 3 p.m.
June 15 – Game time, 3 p.m.
June 19 – Teen craft, 3 p.m.
June 20 – Story time and craft, 3 p.m.
June 21 – Brewster Police program, 11 a.m.
June 21 – Movie time, “Smallfoot,” 3 p.m.
June 26 – Karaoke for kids, 3 p.m.
June 27 – Story time and craft, 3 p.m.
June 28 – Puppet show, 11 a.m.
June 29 – Game time, 3 p.m.
July 2 – Chelan County PUD, “Transfers and Circuits,” 3:15 p.m.
July 9 – Teen scavenger hunt, “Space,” 3 p.m.
July 10 – Teen craft, 3 p.m.
July 11 – Story time and craft, 3 p.m.
July 13 – Game time, 3 p.m.
July 16 – Teen light art painting, 3 p.m.
July 17 – Space science STEM program, 11 a.m.
July 18 – STYLE music variety show, 1 p.m.
July 24 – Teen craft, 3 p.m.
July 25 – Story time and craft, 3 p.m.
July 26 – Space dog from planet K-9, 3 p.m.
July 27 – Game time, 3 p.m.
July 30 – Movie time, “Uncle Drew,” 3 p.m.
July 31 – Brewster EMS, 3 p.m.
Aug. 1 – Story time and craft, 3 p.m.
Aug. 2 – Traveling Lantern Theater “My Mother the Astronaut,” 11 a.m.
Aug. 6 – Burke Museum “Living Traditions,” 4 p.m.
Aug. 7 – Pool party at the Brewster pool, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 8 – Story time and craft, 3 p.m.
Aug. 9 – Puppet show, 11 a.m.
Aug. 10 – Game time, 3 p.m.
Aug. 13 – Karaoke for kids, 3 p.m.
Aug. 14 – Teen craft, 3 p.m.
Aug. 15 – Story time and craft, 3 p.m.
Aug. 16 – Movie time “Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengiti,” 3 p.m.
Aug. 21 – Teen craft, 3 p.m.
Aug. 22 – Story time and craft, 3 p.m.
Aug. 23 – Grand prize drawing, 3 p.m.
Aug. 24 – Game time, 3 p.m.
Okanogan
June 11 – Decorate your own book bag, 11:30 a.m.
June 12 – Makerspace: Ozobots, 3:30 p.m.
June 13 – Teen craft duct tape wallet, 11:30 a.m.
June 15 – Adult e-book club and download fair, 11:30 a.m.
June 18 – Toddler story time, 11:30 a.m.
June 19 – Craft clay moon, 11:30 a.m.
June 16 – Toddler story time, 11: 30 a.m.
June 27 – Puppet show, 11:30 a.m.
June 28 – Makerspace: Rockets to the Rescue, 11 a.m.
July 2 – Craft telescope, 11:30 a.m.
July 3 – Toddler story time, 11:30 a.m.
July 9 – Chelan County PUD “Transfers and Circuits,” 2 p.m.
July 10 – Craft yarn bracelet, 11:30 a.m.
July 11 – Toddler story time, 11:30 a.m.
July 13 – Adult e-book club and download fair, 11:30 a.m.
July 16 – Toddler story time, 11:30 a.m.
July 17 – Craft galaxy in a jar, 11:30 a.m.
July 19 – Makerspace: Universe Stories, 11 a.m.
July 23 – Musician and author Eric Ode, “Space Dog from Planet K-9,” 11:30 a.m.
July 24 – Makerspace, 11 a.m.
July 25 – Craft pool noodle aliens, 11:30 a.m.
July 30 – Toddler story time, 11:30 a.m.
July 31 – Craft button moon, 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 1 – Traveling Lantern Theater “My Mother the Astronaut,” 11 a.m.
Aug. 6 – Teen craft clothes pin zombies, 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 7 – Burke Museum “Living Traditions,” 3 p.m.
Aug. 8 – Toddler story time, 1 p.m.
Aug. 9 – Puppet show, 2 p.m.
Aug. 14 – Craft alien headband, 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 15 – Toddler story time, 1 p.m.
Aug. 17 – Adult e-book club and download fair, 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 20 – Family makerspace Shibori indigo dyeing, 11 a.m.
Aug. 21 – Teen craft constellation box, 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 22 – Toddler story time, 1 p.m.
Aug. 23 – Prize drawing and straw rockets craft, 3 p.m.
Aug. 28 – Story time, 11:30 a.m.
Omak
June 17 – Craft summer blast off, roaring rockets, 5:30 p.m.
June 19 – Puppet show, 3 p.m.
June 20 – Summer read-aloud, 3 p.m.
June 26 – Book-It Theatre, “The Odessey,” 3 p.m.
June 27 – Summer read-aloud, 3 p.m.
June 29 – Craft fun from outer space, 2 p.m.
July 1 – Craft America the beautiful, 5:30 p.m.
July 3 – STEM program pace science, noon.
July 9 – Chelan County PUD “Circuits and Transfers,” 4 p.m.
July 11 – Summer read-aloud, 3 p.m.
July 13 – Lego build-a-thon, 11 a.m.
July 13 – Craft “Galaxy Quest,” 2 p.m.
July 15 – Craft world building, 5:30 p.m.
July 17 – Makerspace, 10:30 a.m.
July 18 – Summer read-aloud, 3 p.m.
July 20 – Musician Sean Gaskell “Meet the Kora,” 1 p.m.
July 22 – Eric Ode, “Space Dog from Planet K-9,” 3 p.m.
July 25 – Summer read-aloud, 3 p.m.
July 31 – Puppet show, 3 p.m.
Aug. 1 – Summer read-aloud, 3 p.m.
Aug. 7 – STEM program space science, 10 a.m.
Aug. 8 – Burke Museum “Living Traditions,” 1 p.m.
Aug. 10 – Lego build-a-thon, 11 a.m.
Aug. 16 – Didgeridoo Down Under, 3 p.m.
Oroville
June 12 – Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m.
June 13 – Elementary story time, 10:30 a.m.
June 14 – Teen book and craft club, 2 p.m.
June 15 – Movie during the market, 11 a.m.
June 19 – Puppet show, 11 a.m.
June 20 – Elementary story time and craft, 10:30 a.m.
June 21 – Teen book and craft club, 2 p.m.
June 22 – Movie during the market, 11 a.m.
June 25 – Virtual reality age 13-plus, 2 p.m.
June 26 – Book-It Theater “The Odyssey,” 11 a.m.
June 26 – Makerspace bath bombs, 3:30 p.m.
June 27 – Elementary story time and craft, 10:30 a.m.
June 28 – Teen book and craft club, 2 p.m.
June 29 – Makerspace leather stamping at the market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 29 – Movie during the market, 11 a.m.
July 3 – Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m.
July 3 – Makerspace STEM science “Rockets to the Rescue,” 3:30 p.m.
July 5 – Teen book and craft club, 2 p.m.
July 6 – Movie during the market, 11 a.m.
July 10 – Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m.
July 11 – Elementary story time and alien craft, 10:30 a.m.
July 12 – Teen book and craft club, 2 p.m.
July 12 – Magic show, 3 p.m.
July 13 – Author Kenn Nesbitt, 1 p.m.
July 16 – Sean Gaskill African kora, 6 p.m.
July 17 – Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m.
July 17 – Makerspace space science, 3:30 p.m.
July 18 – Elementary story time and telescope craft, 10:30 a.m.
July 19 – Teen book and craft club, 2 p.m.
July 20 – Makerspace basket weaving at the market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 20 – Movie during the market, 11 a.m.
July 24 – “Space Dog from Planet K-9,” 10:30 a.m.
July 25 – Elementary story time and galaxy in a jar craft, 10:30 a.m.
July 27 – Movie during the market, 11 a.m.
July 31 – Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m.
July 31 – Makerspace Shibori indigo dyeing, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 1 – Elementary story time and sticker story, 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 3 – PUD “Transfers and Circuits, 11 a.m.
Aug. 3 – STEM at the Jet Ski races at Deep Bay Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 7 – Puppet show, 11 am.
Aug. 7 – Makerspace galaxy dye, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 8 – Elementary story time and alien craft, 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 9 – Dig in with the Burke Museum, 11 a.m.
Aug. 10 – Movie during the market, 11 a.m.
Aug. 14 – Preschool story time, 10:30 am.
Aug. 14 – Didgeridoo Down Under, 3 p.m.
Aug. 15 – Elementary school story time and rocket craft, 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 17 – Movie during the market, 11 a.m.
Aug. 21 – Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m.
Pateros
June 14 - Decorate a book bag craft, 2 p.m.
June 21 - Make your own planet craft, 2 p.m.
June 26 - Jump for joy, village rhythms from around the world, 2 p.m.
June 28 - Sticker story craft, 2 p.m.
July 3 - Fourth of July craft, 2 p.m.
July 5 - Constellation light box teen craft, 2 p.m.
July 12 - Puppet show, 11 a.m.
July 18 - STEM space science, 1:30 p.m.
July 23 - Puppet show, 2 p.m.
July 26 - Duct tape wallet teen craft, 2 p.m.
Aug. 2 - Chelan County PUD transfers and circuits, 11 a.m.
Aug. 9 - Pool noodle alien teen craft, 2 p.m.
Aug. 13 - Craft telescope, 2 p.m.
Aug. 16 - Space rock teen craft, 2 p.m.
Aug. 23 - Button moon craft, 2 p.m.
Aug. 27 - Clothes pin zombie teen craft, 2 p.m.
Aug. 30 - Alien headband craft, 2 p.m.
Republic
June 8 - Prospectors Days parade with bookmobile, noon.
June 10 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
June 10 - Adult Makerspace introduction to sewing, 5 p.m.
June 10 - Ukulele jam for all ages, 6:30 p.m.
June 11 - Adult fiber art, 11 a.m.
June 12 - Hot dog and marshmallow roast at K Diamond K Ranch, 11 a.m.
June 13 - Duct tape teen craft, 2 p.m.
June 17 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
June 18 - Adult fiber art, 11 a.m.
June 19 - Fossil dig at Stonerose Interpretive Center,10 a.m.
June 20 - Paracord bracelets teen craft, 2 p.m.
June 24 - Rockets to the rescue with Buffy, 11 a.m.
June 24 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
June 24 - Teen virtual reality: Space, 5 p.m.
June 25 - Puppets, 11 a.m.
June 27 - Teen board games and D&D, 2 p.m.
July 1 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
July 2 - Adult fiber art, 11 a.m.
July 3 - Story time and craft, decorated book bag, 11 a.m.
July 8 - Solar observation program Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area, 11 a.m.
July 8 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
July 8 - Ukulele jam for all ages, 6:30 p.m.
July 9 - Adult fiber art, 11 a.m.
July 10 - Story time and craft, wooden rocket, 11 a.m.
July 11 - Teen board games and D&D, 2 p.m.
July 12 - Magic show, 11 a.m.
July 15 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
July 15 - Musician Sean Gaskell on the African kora, 6 p.m.
July 16 - Adult fiber art, 11 a.m.
July 17 - Story time and craft, clay moon, 11 a.m.
July 18 - Teen craft galaxy rock painting and light box, 2 p.m.
July 20 - Teen movie night, 5:30 p.m.
July 22 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
July 22 - Presentation by National Geographic hiker Jennifer Pharr Davis, 6 p.m.
July 23 - Adult fiber art, 11 a.m.
July 24 - Author and musician Eric Ode, 2 p.m.
July 25 - Teen newspaper fashion show, 2 p.m.
July 29 - Space science with Buffy, 11 a.m.
July 29 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
July 29 - Adult makerspace, galaxy dyeing, 5 p.m.
July 30 - Adult fiber art, 11 a.m.
July 31 - Harry Potter birthday event, time to be determined.
Aug. 1 - Traveling Lantern Theater “My Mother the Astronaut,” 3 p.m.
Aug. 5 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
Aug. 5 - Adult virtual reality, space, 5 p.m.
Aug. 6 - Adult fiber art, 11 a.m.
Aug. 7 - Story time and craft, pool noodle aliens, 11 a.m.
Aug. 8 - Puppet show, 10 a.m.
Aug. 8 - Teen board games and D&D, 2 p.m.
Aug. 9 - Burke Museum living traditions, 3 p.m.
Aug. 12 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
Aug. 12 - Adult Makerspace, 5 p.m.
Aug. 12 - Ukulele jam for all ages, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 - Adult fiber art, 11 a.m.
Aug. 14 - Didgeridoo down under, 11 a.m.
Aug. 15 - Teen craft make your own zombie, 2 p.m.
Aug. 17 - Teen movie night, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 19 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
Aug. 20 - Adult fiber art, 11 a.m.
Aug. 21 - Carousel end-of-summer party at Ferry County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
Aug. 26 - Makerspace, 3 p.m.
Aug. 30 - Bot Wars at Ferry County Fairgrounds, 3 p.m.
Aug. 31 - Bot Wars at Ferry County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m.
Aug. 31 - Bot Wars at Ferry County Fairgrounds, 4 p.m.
Twisp
June 13 - David Asia reads “Jamie Tobin Takes the Ride of His Life,” adult event, 6 p.m.
June 20 - Make your own alien board game craft, 1 p.m.
June 28 - Puppet show, 1 p.m.
July 3 - Make your own planets craft, 11 a.m.
July 9 - Out of this world magic show, 3 p.m.
July 10 - Space science making galaxy slime, 11 a.m.
July 17 - Make your own clothes pin zombies, tweens and teens, 11 a.m.
July 18 - Style music variety show, 6 p.m.
July 23 - Eric Ode “The Space Dog from Planet K-9,” 3 p.m.
July 24 - Make your own duct tape wallet, tweens and teens, 11 a.m.
July 25, Actress Michele LaRue, adults, 6 p.m.
July 31 - Puppet show, 11 a.m.
Aug. 7 - Burke Museum living traditions, 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 9 - Chelan County PUD transfers and circuits, 1 p.m.
Aug. 14 - Make your own paracord bracelet, tweens and teens, 11 a.m.
Aug. 15 - Didgeridoo down under, 6 p.m.
Aug. 21 - Make your own streamer rocket, 11 a.m.
Aug. 28 - Final summer library program party, 11 a.m.
Aug. 31 - Friends of the Library used book sale, Methow Valley Community Center gym, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Every week - 11 a.m. Tuesdays, adventure reading program; 11:45 a.m. Thursdays, reading in Twisp Park; 11 a.m. Fridays, story time for preschoolers.
Winthrop
June 6 - Poems for healing the comfort with Judith Adams, adult program, 6 p.m.
June 21 - Edible summer solstice architecture craft, 3:45 p.m.
June 26 - Create clothespin zombies, mermaids, aliens or other creatures, 3:45 p.m.
June 28 - Jump for joy, village rhythms from around the world, 4 p.m.
July 3 - In the belly of the beast, Saigon 1969, with Vietnam veteran Tom Allen, 7 p.m.
July 9 - Beavers, 3 p.m.
July 12 - Puppet show, 3 p.m.
July 17 - Make galaxy slime, 2 p.m.
July 24 - National Geographic adventurer Jennifer Pharr Davis, 7 p.m.
July 25 - Rattlesnakes and a rubber boa, 4 p.m.
Aug. 2 - Traveling Lantern Theater “My Mother the Astronaut,” 3 p.m.
Aug. 9 - Chelan County PUD transfers and circuits, 3 p.m.
Aug. 12 - Puppet show, 3 p.m.
Aug. 22 - Decorate a telescope, 3 p.m.
Aug. 27 - Summer program party, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.