OMAK – Employees of SunOpta, Omak, recently donated baskets of toiletries, treats and other items to Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare’s Shove House.
The donation was the result of a company team-building event, said an OBHC announcement.
“The laundry baskets and the items in them were great for our residents,” said Shove House Manager John McDonald. “In addition to necessities such as toiletries, warm socks and blankets, the baskets included special gifts like treats and movie tickets. Because residents were homeless prior to joining the Shove House program, some of these basic supplies were especially welcome.”
He said Shove House is very thankful to SunOpta’s Omak Plant Manager Garrett Questad and his entire team.
“Community support like this lets residents know that people care about them, and it encourages them to stay in recovery and on the path to independent living,” said McDonald.
Shove House is Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare’s safe, sober and supportive therapeutic housing program for homeless individuals who are actively committed to and living their personal recovery strategy, said the agency.
SunOpta is a global company focused on natural food, ingredient sourcing, organic food and specialty foods that are certified organic. The Omak plant produces fruit bars, bits, twists and strips made with real fruit ingredients.
