COULEE DAM – A Lake Roosevelt Elementary School teacher is getting a grant from Sonic Drive-In for a STEAM project.
Michelle Miller will get $786.
To honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year, Sonic said it donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on national education non-profit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, May 4.
As part of the company’s Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country, said the company.
On Teacher Appreciation Day, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests on DonorsChoose.
