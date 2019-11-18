WENATCHEE – Ten teachers from Nespelem School District are among those receiving classroom grants from the North Central Education Foundation.
The foundation gave grants in areas of literacy, STEM, STEAM, music/fine arts, college preparation, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Foothills and Financial Education through Young Adult Consumer Education Trust, and Friends of Lower Grand Coulee.
All the Nespelem awardees wrote grants based on the needs of their classrooms and received $300 each, which is the maximum amount awarded to purchase items for classrooms.
Teachers who received awards are Kim Iverson, classroom Body Core Seating; Madisyn Byam, classroom technology center; Lisa Vaughan, classroom building simple machines; Ron Frescas, kinesthetic kids classroom seating; Katrina Reeder, social emotional games; Paige Patrick, library STEM creation station; Valerie Quintasket, “Salishian History: A Local Perspective Project;” Deb Bays, white board table tops for math; Barbara Quintasket, cordless microscopes for Nespelem Creek project; Desirae BearEagle, Nespelem Eagles social and emotional learning project.
Superintendent Mary Hall said she is pleased teachers took the initiative to write the grants and had great ideas to support their students in the classroom.
Other area winners, by school district, include:
Grand Coulee Dam – Susan Duclos, National Financial Education Council literacy curriculum; Jessica Tufts, keeping the drama in the play.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline – Susan Douglas, taking flight with drones, coding and engineering.
Brewster – Katie Phillips, the treasure of reading; Linda Zaccanti, STEAM tubs.
Bridgeport – Becky Buckingham, scooping up second grade independent readers.
Mansfield – Maria Goule, after-school ukulele group; Paula Grieb, making connections with photography; Luke Hall, Mansfield home economics club; Jessica Bowman, integrating medical issues into the science classroom; Jamey Jo Steele, community garden.
Methow Valley – Kelly Grayum, “Literacy, Be a Published Author;” Keri Miles, 20 geometry unit – seventh grade math; Adriana Vanbianchi, access up to date - online health information database use by health care workers nationally.
Okanogan – Dan Brown, prepare for art career, portfolio days, drawing.
Omak – Kelwy El-Haj, storybook STEAM;’ Denise Hack, journaling a kindergarten science class; Mindy Sparks, tuneful, artful and beautiful students.
Oroville – Mary Willey, K-2 learning pathway; Andrea Baker, we love to read non-fiction books.
Paschal Sherman Indian School – Lisa Norton, weekly book club for all skill levels.
Tonasket – Gail Morris, ukuleles for Tonasket musicians; Blaire Sant, STEAM challenge bins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.