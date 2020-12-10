WENATCHEE - North Central Education Foundation Board funded, for the first time ever, one teacher classroom grant request for every 2020 applicant.
Generous donations enabled the board to grant the requests. The board also wanted to honor the efforts of teachers in response to the overwhelming work put upon them by COVID-19 restrictions.
“Teachers need support now more than ever before because of COVID-19 and our donors stepped up and helped us fund every single grant,” said foundation President Rufus Woods.
More than 120 teachers from four counties were presented with grant awards in music and the arts, provided by Woods Family Music and Arts Fund; STEAM/STEM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), by North Cascades Bank; literacy; wellness/social emotional/health; financial education, by Young Adult Consumer Education Trust, and cultural awareness/social studies/history, by Friends of Lower Grand Coulee and 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial.
Teachers in 24 of 29 school districts in the North Central Educational Service District region received grants. The region includes Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
Local recipients, by district, include:
Almira/Coulee-Hartline – Clifford Bresee.
Brewster – Katie Phillips, Cynthia Brown, LaDonna Mattson, Benjamin Garcia.
Bridgeport – Debbie Witt and Mary Avalos, Becky Buckingham.
Grand Coulee Dam – Susan Duclos, Michelle Miller, Renee Zilla.
Mansfield – Marie Goulet, Laura Wommack.
Methow Valley – Meridith Dufresne, Kim Odell, David Mills, Keri Miles.
Nespelem – Paige Patrick, Gabriel Aubertin, Desirae Bear Eagle, Lisa Vaughan, Debbie Bays, Ron Frescas, Katrina Reeder.
Okanogan – Heather Downey, Katie Beery, Amber Johnson, Rose Weagant.
Omak – Denise Hack, Kelwy El-Haj, Jennifer Clark.
Oroville – JoAnn Peterson, Heather Kelly.
Tonasket – Jacob Wicken, Chelsea Freeman, Whitney Massart, Debbi Jones, Gail Morris, Evelia Zabreznik, Jennifer Willson.
