WENATCHEE - Teachers in Bridgeport and Grand Coulee Dam school districts are among a half-dozen north central Washington educators to receive grants from North Central Education Foundation and Friends of Lower Grand Coulee.
Teachers from all 29 districts in the North Central Educational Service District region were eligible to apply.
Grants were for social studies, literacy, music, arts, STEM and STEAM projects related to the study of the lower Grand Coulee.
Among the grant recipients are Adam Corum, Bridgeport High School, for hydroponics, and Misty Krohn, Lake Roosevelt Elementary School, for a science center in the classroom.
Because the statewide school closure makes it impossible to complete the projects this year, the teachers plan to complete their projects next school year, said the foundation.
