BREWSTER – Nearly three dozen Brewster School District families benefited from a Thanksgiving dinner basket project by the district and Brewster Marketplace.
The baskets contained everything for a complete meal including butter, biscuits, potatoes, gravy, salads and a turkey with a dish pan for cooking.
Recipients were nominated by district staff members, who also stuffed boxes and delivered them.
