OMAK — The Coats will perform a holiday show Dec. 6 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
Curtain time is 7 p.m. Admission will be charged.
“This is a lively, interactive show the whole family will enjoy,” said Vera Zachow, coordinator of the Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation.
The nationally acclaimed touring group — comprised of Doug Winess baritone and manager; Jamie Dievenly, second tenor and musical director; Keith Michael Anderson, first tenor, and Kerry Dahlen, bass — willing bring a blend of classic and original holiday favorites, according to organizers.
“We’re looking forward to them coming,” Zachow said. “They have a special blend; It’s an uplifting fun, celebration of the holidays.”
Zachow said the group first performed in Omak 14 years ago. This will be their fourth appearance in Omak. She said the foundation agreed to bring their show back this year because of “overwhelming requests” from attendee’s at last year’s concert.
“They are comedians with exceptionally wonderful, voices,” Zachow said. “(They’re) fun, and yet when they sang their own songs, I just felt that it was very touching — emotionally fulfilling about the real meaning of Christmas.”
Throughout the years, The Coats have performed many venues and shared their talents with a wide audience including former U.S. President George W. Bush and have shared the stage with dozens of acts including The Beach Boys, Jay Leno, Trisha Yearwood, Eddie Money and more.
Tickets and more information can be found online at omakpac.org, or by calling 509-846-4773.
