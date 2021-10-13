OMAK – Three area high schools have homecoming festivities this week.
In Omak, spirit week began Monday and will continue until Friday, Oct. 15, with the theme “Disney Movies.”
Activities include macho man volleyball at lunch every day, a parade through downtown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, followed by a dodgeball tournament at the high school (masks required), and an assembly at 2 p.m. Friday in the Omak Performing Arts Center with crowning of royalty and a dance battle.
Royalty selections were announced late last week. They include Gwen Brantner, senior queen; Jonathan Stenberg, senior king; Jacob Hurlbert, senior prince; Rowan Haigh, senior princess; Caden Johnson, junior prince; Chloe Levi, junior princess; Kaiden Devereaux, sophomore prince; Jayda Taylor, sophomore princess; Saige Boyd, freshman prince, and Monica Valdovinos, freshman princess.
Dress-up days began Monday with Sleeping Beauty Day (pajamas) and Tuesday with You Got a Friend in Me Day (twins). Today is Colors of the Wind (class colors, including staff), Thursday is Disney Day (characters) and Friday is Mickey and Minnie Day (red and black).
The homecoming football game against Quincy starts at 7 p.m. Friday, with presentation of royalty and floats circling the field during halftime. Community royalty honorees are brothers Mike and Bob Henrie, owners of Gene’s Harvest Foods.
A lock-in homecoming dance, for students only, will be from 8-11:30 p.m. Oct. 16 outside in the school courtyard. Photos will be available.
Lake Roosevelt
At Lake Roosevelt High School, this week’s homecoming theme is “Blast From the Past!”
Class competitions are planned, with points awarded for dress-up days, buff puff volleyball at 12:30 p.m. Friday, powder puff football at noon Friday, pep assembly contests, community service project, hall decorating and care of hallways.
Tuesday was Twin Day. Today is Country vs. Country Club, Thursday is PJ Day and Friday is Raider Love Day, with students dressing up in class colors – green for freshmen, pink for sophomores, purple for juniors and blue for seniors. Most homecoming activities are for high school students, but seventh- and eighth-graders may participate in dress-up days, school officials said.
A pep assembly is planned at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the football stadium. Points will be awarded for cheers, games and performances.
The community service project is to collect personal hygiene products for Grant County Mental Health. Students are collecting new, unopened shampoo, conditioner, soaps, deodorants, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, women’s hygiene products, disposable diapers and wipes.
Points will be awarded for the number of products donated.
Hall/locker decoration themes are: Freshmen, 1970s song “Dreams,” by Fleetwood Mac; sophomores, 1990s “Wannabe,” by the Spice Girls; juniors, 2000s “Umbrella,” by Rihanna, and seniors, 1980s “Purple Rain,” by Prince.
Judging criteria are use of positive school spirit, use of decade song theme, student design and decoration, creativity, effort, care and neatness.
The care of hallways category has each class monitoring another’s decoration area.
A high school-only bonfire is planned Thursday after the high school volleyball game against Liberty Bell.
Friday’s football game against Tonasket starts at 7 p.m. A dance will be from 9 p.m. to midnight outside the HUB after the football game. COVID protocols will be followed; photos will be available.
Liberty Bell
Liberty Bell High School/Independent Learning Center’s homecoming includes ongoing class competitions, with points awarded for dressing up, attending sporting events and participating in Wednesday night games.
Dress-up days started Monday with class colors, while Tuesday brought Country vs. Country Club. Today is Dress Like a Senior Citizen Day, Thursday is Shrek or Fairy Tale Day and Friday is Spirit Wear Day.
A series of outdoor activities is planned during the week. Volleyball, soccer and football games are planned, with the Mountain Lions meeting Entiat at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no dance this year,” said Liberty Bell Principal Crosby Carpenter.
