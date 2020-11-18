OLYMPIA - This year, game days, family gatherings and holidays will be different because of COVID-19.
There are plenty of ways to be a little more together, even when staying apart, says the state Department of Health. While the traditional feast, end-of-year parties and crowded tables are on hold, there are still fulfilling ways to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.
Some ideas:
-Give thanks. In a year filled with challenges, it can feel good to pause and consider the things for which we are grateful, whether that be a person, pet, place or thing.
Highlight the bright spots by writing them down or sending notes, texts or emails to people in your life to express why you are grateful for them.
-On-screen get togethers. It won’t be quite the same, but scheduling a few virtual holiday gatherings can take the sting out of being separated.
Getting together online to cook, open gifts, decorate desserts, do a craft project, listen to a playlist or read stories can create a bit of the togetherness we crave. Consider time zones when scheduling, and make sure that any people who are not tech-savvy get help beforehand so they can be included.
-Secret gift exchange. Assign each family or friend a name, and ask them mail or do a no-contact delivery of a small gift they make or buy to their assigned person.
Open gifts on a group video chat and try to guess who gave what to whom.
-Play dress-up. If you have a willing crowd, create a theme for your virtual party. Themed masks, silly hats or ugly sweaters can give everyone something to laugh and talk about.
-Remote potluck. Rather than getting together, you can assign dishes to friends and family and deliver them to one another’s homes. Or deliver just the ingredients for a dish or meal.
Then, log in to your favorite video chat app to cook or dig in.
-Learn a recipe together. Haven’t you always thought Nonna deserves a cooking show? Pick a favorite family recipe, share an ingredient list ahead of time with friends or family, and then get together virtually to try cooking or baking.
Good times are guaranteed, whether you end up with delicious dumplings or poorly decorated cookies.
-Game night. If you thrive on competition, make your virtual gatherings about more than just conversation. Trivia, charades and even board games, can all work great online.
Or try out a virtual bake-off, talent show or a scavenger hunt where teams race to find common and not-so-common items around their house. This is also a fun one to set up for kids so they can connect virtually with friends.
If you choose to celebrate with friends or family (outside your household) in person, you are increasing the risk of COVID-19 infection, the health department said. Help to lessen the risk by keeping the group small, gather outside if possible and wear masks.
Make sure you have room for guests to spread out, and avoid sharing food and beverages
Help lessen the risk of infection through pre-planning, conversations and some trade-offs.
Before you gather:
-Have “the conversation.” Get really clear with friends and family about how you will make safety a priority when spending time together. Set some ground rules that will help everyone know what to expect.
A sample conversation guide is on the health department’s website.
-Review your guest list. Are there people who may be in a high-risk category or children? Think about special needs and precautions as part of your planning.
-Check your space and gather outside if possible. Is there room to spread out, at least six feet from people you don’t live with? If not, is there an outdoor space, such as a park, where you could meet?
If outside, will there be restrooms people can use? If inside, be sure your space is well ventilated by opening windows. Remind guests to wear warm clothes.
-Right-size your guest list. Limit the number of guests based on the number allowed in your county per the state’s Safe Start plan, and the outdoor or indoor space available that allows you to be six feet apart.
-Do a health check. Ask if anyone has had symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath, in the last two weeks. Ask guests to check their temperature before arriving.
Anyone with a fever — or who has had other symptoms, or knows they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last two weeks — should stay home.
-Consider the children. Kids have trouble playing six feet apart, so wearing masks and frequent hand washing may be the safest plan of action. Children under age 2 should never wear masks.
-Make a food plan. Talk through details such as how food will be shared. The safest option is to have everyone bring their own food.
If sharing, separate food ahead of time into individual servings and forgo communal bowls and utensils.
-Clean, clean, clean. If you’re hosting, frequently disinfect surfaces that people may encounter during their visit.
-Consider pre-event quarantine. Can all participants (including yourself) self-quarantine for 14 days before the gathering?
-Get tested. If you have been around many other people or do not regularly wear a mask, get a COVID-19 test to make sure you’re negative. Take into account that it can take a few days to receive test results. If you test negative, you still need to wear a mask and keep your distance from others when you socialize.
While you gather:
-Wash early and often. Ask adults and children to wash hands on arrival, before and after eating, and before they leave with soap for at least 20 seconds. If there is no access to a sink, provide hand sanitizer.
-Gather outdoors if at all possible. If indoors, open windows to increase ventilation.
-Mask up. Wear a face covering at all times when not eating. Consider having extra masks on hand if people forget.
-Separate servings. Avoid communal food and sharing utensils, even with babies and young children. Don’t share drinks.
-Avoid close contact. Smiles and air hugs only, and prepare kids ahead of time to do the same.
After you gather:
-Wash hands (again). Wash for 20 seconds with soap and water.
-Sanitize. Clean all surfaces that may have been touched by guests, such as tabletops, counters, doorknobs and bathroom fixtures, with soap and water first and then a disinfecting agent.
-Watch for symptoms. Alert others at the gathering if there’s a positive test among anyone in attendance.
The health department also offers Washington Listens, which helps people manage stress and anxiety they may be experiencing because of COVID-19.
If you or anyone you know is having difficulties managing stress, call the Washington Listens support line at 833-681-0211. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. TTY and language access services are available. Resources and self-help tips are available on walistens.org.
More information about holiday gatherings is at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
