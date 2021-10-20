TONASKET – Homecoming events are underway this week at Tonasket and Bridgeport high schools.
In Tonasket, activities started Monday, Oct. 18. “Happily Ever After Starts at THS” carries a Pixar/Disney theme.
Class competitions are planned.
Monday brought a home girls’ soccer game against Pateros. Class members received points for wearing pink. Other activities included middle school volleyball in Oroville and a glow-in-the-dark scavenger hunt after the soccer game.
There was no school that day.
Tuesday was PJ dress-up day, an opportunity for students to have messy hair and bring a blanket and stuffed animal to school.
A home middle school football game was against Lake Roosevelt.
Today, Oct. 20, is Color War Day, with freshmen in purple, sophomores in red, juniors in pink, seniors in blue and staff in gray.
Evening activities are middle school volleyball at 5 p.m. in Oroville, and powder puff football at 7 p.m. on the Tonasket football field. Admission is by donation; concessions will be available.
Thursday is Disney/Pixar Day, with students dressing as their favorite Disney character. Evening activities are a home soccer game at 4:30 p.m. against Liberty Bell, middle school football game at 5:30 p.m. against Lake Roosevelt and high school volleyball at 6:30 p.m. against Liberty Bell.
Friday is Blue and Gold Day, when students can show their school spirit.
An assembly is at 1:45 p.m. in the gym for students only. The assembly will be live streamed at https://tonasketathletics.com/.
The traditional parade is canceled because of COVID-19.
Evening brings a 5:30 p.m. booster club barbecue at the football entrance and a 7 p.m. high school football game against Okanogan. Royalty will be presented at halftime.
After the football game, students can watch a drive-in movie in the parking lot. Seniors will charge for prime parking spots. Concessions will be available.
Each parking spot is limited to four people. Those without a vehicle could buy a prime spot and bring lawn chairs, organizers said.
Meanwhile, Bridgeport’s homecoming week began Monday and continues through Saturday, Oct. 23.
Monday was pink Breast Cancer Awareness Day with an assembly during first period.
Tuesday brought Character Day, along with a second-period assembly.
Today is Color Wars Day and a third period assembly. A powder puff football game is at 6 p.m., with the FFA group offering a brats and potatoes dinner from 5-6 p.m.
Tomorrow is teacher-student switch day, along with a sixth period assembly.
Friday is Spirit Day and a seventh period assembly. The football game is a 7 p.m. against Entiat, with royalty and floats presented at halftime.
Saturday’s homecoming dance, which starts at 4 p.m., will be outdoors in the elementary school covered area.
