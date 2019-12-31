TONASKET – The Tonasket School District has received a $99,000 grant to replace playground equipment.
Money comes from the Healthy Kids, Healthy School program of the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Equipment in the kindergarten-first grade playground will be replaced. Existing equipment is more than 24 years old and is showing “extensive signs of wear and tear,” said the district.
The new equipment will be larger and accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Pea gravel will be replaced with interlocking tiles.
School officials plan to replace the equipment next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.