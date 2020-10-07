TONASKET – A virtual spirit week is underway through Oct. 9 at Tonasket High School.
Daily prizes will be given for the best-dressed students and staff who submit photos to thsasb@tonasket.wednet.edu, the associated student body’s Facebook page or on Instagram #thstigerpower.
Today, Oct. 7, is color wars day, with students dressed in class colors. Senior color is pink, juniors blue, sophomores red and freshmen green. A $50 prize will go to the overall winning class.
Monday was “Make it glow Monday,” with students in neon and glow-in-the dark colors with sunglasses, and Tuesday was “Pet pic Tuesday,” with students urged to take a photo with their favorite animal or stuffed animal.
Thursday is “We’re out of this world,” with seniors dressed as aliens, juniors as astronauts, sophomores as scientists and freshmen as planets.
Friday is “Tiger spirit day,” with students in blue and gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.