TONASKET – A food drive is underway through Nov. 20 at Tonasket Elementary School.
“In a year full of ups and downs, it's nice to experience a little normalcy, and there’s nothing like keeping up a worthy tradition to help us feel it,” said a school announcement.
Non-perishable food items and local grocery gift cards will be accepted at the school office, 35 Highway 20.
Donations will go first to school district families in need, with any remaining donations going to a local church that serves families in need across Okanogan County, the announcement said.
