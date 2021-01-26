WENATCHEE – A Tonasket High School sophomore won first place in the in the UpSkill-A-Thon learning challenge.
Carol Manglona placed first, followed by Almira/Coulee-Hartline junior Hailey Troupe in second and ACH sophomore Alik S. (no last name provided) in third.
Nearly 100 people across five counties registered to participate in the December 2020 learning challenge presented by Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance and LocalTel Communications.
Of those participants, one-quarter were high school students from six school districts, said GWATA.
Two Almira/Coulee-Hartline teams placed in the team competition. Warrior Bros, with juniors Samantha Cook and Callie Pinar, placed second. In third place was Care Bares, with seniors Rory Pate and Brandon Tucker.
A Moses Lake team placed first.
Participants completed courses through the UpSkill website ranging from digital skills to soft skills to full learning pathways for 10 of the most in-demand careers, said the GWATA announcement.
Once participants completed a course, they earned a certificate and uploaded for points. More than 600 courses were completed along with 30 full pathways in various careers.
Manglona, who had the most points among student participants, won an iPad.
Since 1999, non-profit GWATA (the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance) has served as the region’s tech alliance, championing growth and development in north central Washington, said the announcement.
