OROVILLE — The annual Trail Days Festival returns with music, hiking trail maps and more July 31.
Events get underway at 9 a.m. in Madeline Wells Park, 1274 Main St., and continue into the evening, according to organizers.
“Oroville will celebrate outdoor recreation in the north Okanogan County with a program of great music from an outdoor stage on Apple Way, adjacent the library’s shaded Madeline Wells Park,” spokesman Joseph Enzensperger said. “It is a street dance, a summer party and a place to have some fun, while getting maps and ideas for outdoor adventure in our area.”
The annual festival began in 2015 as a way to celebrate and acknowledge the 1,200-mile Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail.
“Oroville is literally the only town through which the national scenic trail passes directly,” Enzensperger said. “We are one of the major stops and re-provisioning points along the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail.”
“It features local musical artists performing on stage from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the evening,” Enzensperger said. “Local food vendors, artisans and local food producers will be on hand to help you celebrate this year’s Trail Days Festival.”
Performers include Patti and Steve at 9 a.m.; John Phillips, 10 a.m.; Sandy Vaughn, 11 a.m.; Harvey Swanson, noon; Larry K, 1 p.m.; Julie Vanderwal, 2 p.m.; Randy Battle Bluz Band, 4 p.m.; What 4, 6 p.m.
“The street Dance may go until 8 p.m. if the crowd is dancing and having a good time,” Enzensperger said. “There will also be fun raffles of hiking gear throughout the day.”
For more information, contact Enzensperger at 509-560-9691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.