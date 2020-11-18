OKANOGAN – A holiday tree lighting is planned Dec. 2 at the corner of Rose Street and South Third Avenue.
The event starts at 6 p.m. in the Okanogan Market IGA parking lot.
Organizers with the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce said folks are welcome to drive or walk through town from an appropriate social distance to see the lights and the Christmas tree turned on.
“Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, there will be no lighted tractor parade or children’s caroling events this year, but worry not, the Grinch has not been successful here,” said the chamber. “Our town will be as beautifully lit this winter as it has been during the past few.”
Volunteers have spruced up the end-of-town “Peace on Earth” and “Season’s Greetings” banners with new light bulbs.
