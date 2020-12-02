OMAK - The Tree of Giving, to assist clients of the Support Center, is set up in the lobby of The Chronicle, 618 Okoma Drive, Omak.
People wanting to help children and adults can pick a tag off the tree, fulfill the recipient’s Christmas list and return the wrapped gift, with tag attached, by 4 p.m. Dec. 22.
The Support Center assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.
