COLVILLE – Christmas tree permits are available for the Colville National Forest, which now includes the Tonasket Ranger District.
Tree harvesting begins Nov. 20. Permits are available at recreation.gov and, starting Nov. 20, will be available from vendors. Forest offices are closed because of COVID1-19.
Cost is $5. A processing fee will be added to orders placed online. There’s a two-tree maximum per family.
“We will continue the tradition of a free Christmas tree tag to all our fourth-graders, but this year will also extend it to fifth-graders,” said forest officials.
Vouchers for fifth-graders are available through recreation.gov or by going online to https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm. Fourth-graders’ tags can be obtained by calling Colville National Forest district offices.
Permit locations are North 40 Outfitters, Mead, Omak, Colville, Spokane Valley; Okanogan Arms, Okanogan; Akins Fresh Market, Oroville; The Junction, Tonasket; Harding’s Hardware, Republic; Kettle True Value, Kettle Falls; Hartill’s Mountain Saw and Tractor, Chewelah; Porter’s Plaza, Ione; North Ridge Outfitters, Oldtown, Idaho.
The Forest Service said trees must be harvested at least 50 feet from Forest Service roads and 150 feet from state highways, picnic areas, designated campgrounds and recreations sites, and other developed areas, such as recreation cabins and organized camps.
People are advised to check the weather ahead of time and be prepared, and to bring a sled to help transport the cut tree to the vehicle.
