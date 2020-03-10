NESPELEM - The Colville Confederated Tribes’ 11th annual Earth Day Celebration will be April 23.
The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the powwow grounds off Highway 155 near the agency campus south of Nespelem.
Activities will include presentation of the colors by a tribal color guard and veterans, opening prayer by Smoker Marchand, performances by local school children and drummers, school and community recognition, a barbecue lunch and door prizes.
Educational booths will be featured.
Capping the day is a raffle for energy-efficient appliances, environmentally friendly products, and items to encourage children of all ages to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.
The theme is “Climate Action.”
The event is hosted by the tribe’s Environmental Trust Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.