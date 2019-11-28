NESPELEM – A Tree of Sharing is available at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St.
In the lobby, people can pick up a gift tag bearing the wish of the person in need. The wrapped gift should be dropped off at the front desk with the receipt.
A drawing for a paid day off is planned. The day off is for Colville tribal employees only.
Gifts go to tribal child and family services to benefit children and adults.
The deadline is Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.