NESPELEM - Graduation recognition parades are planned this month by the Colville Confederated Tribes for 2020 graduates.
COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be followed, said tribal officials. Participants must wear cloth face coverings and stay six feet apart. One graduate at a time will be allowed outside a vehicle for recognition.
Other participants will be limited.
Anyone who is sick should not attend.
Parades, by district, include:
Nespelem – 6 p.m. Friday, July 17. Staging starts at 5 p.m. at the Nespelem Powwow Grounds. Traditional attire and parade regalia are encouraged or a cap and gown.
The route goes from the powwow grounds to Nespelem Flats Road, Town of Nespelem by Jacksons/Video Quest, old HUDs, new HUDs, Highway 155 to Colville Tribal Convalescent Center and ending at the Lucy F. Covington Government Center for recognition at the front entrants. Certificates will be presented and pictures taken.
Omak – 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18. Staging starts at 9 a.m. at the Eagles Nest Community Center off Omak-Riverside Eastside Road. Traditional attire and parade regalia are encouraged or a cap and gown.
The route goes from the Eagles Nest through Omak-area HUD housing areas and to the powwow arbor in East Side Park for recognition.
Inchelium – 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Staging starts at 5 p.m. at the baseball fields. Traditional attire and parade regalia are encouraged or a cap and gown.
The route goes from the baseball field to Short Stop, the lower HUDs and Inchelium School for recognition.
Keller – 6 p.m. Friday, July 24. Staging starts at 5 p.m. at the Keller Powwow Grounds. Traditional attire and parade regalia are encouraged or a cap and gown.
The route goes from the powwow grounds to Alice Flats, San Poil homes and the Keller Community Center for recognition.
Registration information is on the tribal website, www.colvilletribes.com.
