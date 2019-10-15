"Twisp: The Power of Community" screened at the Community Cultural Center last Tuesday, followed by a discussion panel with three people from the film and producer Leslee Goodman.
The documentary, several years in the making, explores the question, “In a society that seems increasingly polarized and confrontational, how do some communities manage to get along?”
Goodman, who moved full time to the Methow Valley in 2014, wrote, directed and produced the film after participating in Twisp’s Wild Mind Documentary Film Camp and receiving a small grant from the Artist Trust. Interviewing 61 people and collating hundreds of hours of film in her bid to capture the essence of this rural community of less than 1,000 people, Goodman explores several challenges the citizens embraced through necessity, dire need or simply wanting to create a more cohesive and viable lifestyle.
She interviewed farmers and ranchers along with townsfolk.
“For a town of 937 people, there are a lot of people worth talking to,” said Goodman, who edited the final product down to 40 minutes. “As the national conversation got increasingly vitriolic and divisive, I wanted to show people have the capacity to work together. Twisp is just as politically divided between the red and blue as the rest of the country, but it’s continually working to find common ground and bridge its cultural divides. I wanted to celebrate the qualities rural America still possesses.”
When the Methow Valley faced devastating wildfires two summers in a row, citizens banded together not only in the heat of the moment, but in the long road ahead.
The Carlton Complex raged through the valley in July of 2014, the largest wildfire recorded in Washington history. The following year, another wildfire came through, taking the lives of three young firefighters. In both cases, FEMA denied individual assistance.
But individuals stepped up, including Hanks Harvest Foods owner Hank Konrad.
“People didn’t have gas money to leave when they when they were told they had to leave,” said Konrad, who took $5,000 out of his safe and gave it away $20 and $40 at a time as people were fleeing the inferno.
“We lost 500 homes in this county in the last two years,” said Carlene Anders with Okanogan County Long Term Recovery. “You go to someone and say, ‘I need help with this. And they say, ‘Show us your driver’s license. Prove who you are.’ Well, it’s all in a pile of ash.”
“We were really fortunate to have in our community a resident by the name of Hank Cramer who sat down with many of us in the community in the days after the Carlton Complex fires and he told us to forget about FEMA and the federal government coming in and saving us,” recalled Jason Paulsen of the Methow Conservancy. “He told us that we needed to band together to think really critically about what we wanted this community to be 10 and 15 years out. And he told us sternly, that if we didn’t take charge of our own long term recovery, we may never recover as a community.”
Community leaders banded together and the Okanogan County Long Term Recovery was born.
“And that really was a huge turning point in many ways in our valley,” said Paulsen. “We were all reminded that we’re in this together.”
“We really are in this together,” said Don Ashford, owner of the Methow Valley independent radio station KTRT 97.5, The Root. “And it’s really easy to forget about that in easy-going times and it’s demanded in hard times.”
“One of the things we learned from these events was at the end of the day, it’s our neighbors that are the resource that are going to help us through,” said Paulsen.
“When there’s a crisis, you respond,” said Glen Schmekel, sitting on the discussion panel with his wife and co-founder of the Twisp food bank, The Cove. He went on to speak of reaching out to Methow tribal descendents; not as a means to solve an immediate crisis, but as a way to mend bridges burned long ago.
“I asked God, the Spirit, ‘How would this place that we live in be more of a place for your presence?’ In that conversation, I felt like the Spirit spoke to me and said, ‘Have you considered my host people?’” said Schmekel, who moved to the valley in 1973.
The Schmekels and other residents set out to welcome Methow Natives back to their homelands, throwing a “Welcome Home Pow Wow” at the confluence of the Methow and Twisp Rivers.
“We began to say, ‘We’re sorry,’ but that was not the idea. They’re trying to say ‘Understand who we are and have us be restored, not put us down as a culture,’” said Schmekel, adding that as host people, “God set them on this land to teach us, and we rejected that gift.”
“It was fur trappers that first came into this land, and the only way they would survive was by the help of the people here,” said Methow Native Se Olum.
Working to help her peers survive is Isabel Salas, who created a suicide prevention group while attending Liberty Bell High School. Salas moved to valley from Arizona at the age of nine when her parents split up, and after attempting to run away, she attempted suicide. “I remember the police department and Aeromethow talking about how this is the sixth attempt in the valley,” said Salas. “Six attempts in the valley was a huge number. I thought, ‘How can I help my community?’”
Salas turned to her school counselor, who helped her start a peer to peer support group.
“I created H.O.P.E.S., which is Helping Our Peers End Suicide,” said Salas, who went to grades seven through 12 in the school presenting ways to identify those with depression and/or at risk for suicide.
“We created a text support line, where you can text ‘hello’ and someone will respond,” said Salas. “We provided resources. We took a group picture, and I created posters to put around the school that said, ‘Anyone pictured above you can talk to. They’re trained to help someone going through a crisis.’”
Salas said the first year, 25 kids volunteered and the second year, 50 kids signed on as volunteers.
H.O.P.E.S. was called upon to train students from Bridgeport, Chelan and Brewster schools. “I see it as the work being passed along,” said Salas, who enrolled at Eastern Washington University to study social work and sucide treatment, prevention and awareness.
The film explores ways residents pull together in other ways, including a partnership between The Cove and the school district to provide food for elementary and high school students to take home for the weekends called Friday Food; how the Methow Housing Trust is confronting the housing crisis worsened by the fires with a community land trust model of home ownership as a solution to affordable housing needs; and a summer art camp kids can attend for just a dollar a day.
“I think one of the biggest values of the Twisp community is acceptance,” said Twisp Mayor Soo Ing-Moody.
“We have more of a relational community than a transactional one,” said Julie Muyllaert. “We know one another, and so it’s hard to turn our back.”
“For me, the Methow Valley is a place to get away and have a community that has your back,” said 10-year-old Methow resident Lillian Super, whose mom Lorah Super appears in the film and sat on the panel discussion.
“If you ask about a need, people will respond,” said Schmekel, adding that when a notice for the Friday Food program was first put in the newspaper, $23,000 was sent for the program. “Givers give.”
“The community is like a family, so there’s no dividing that. You learn to grow with people,” said Salas. “You’re not just growing by yourself and having to figure it out for yourself. Everyone here wants you to succeed.”
Her words are echoed in lyrics sung by Methow Valley born-and-bred Luc Reynaud as the documentary opens with panoramic views.
“Why would you not want to see someone shine? Why would you not want want to get your mind blown...by this love?” sings Luc and the Lovingtons in “Welcome to My House,” as Goodman asks if there are lessons to be learned by communities who are thriving.
“You don’t need to move here,” said Ashford. “Just take your community and just sort of, you know, just start putting some juice in.”
Twisp: The Power of Community screens at the Icicle Creek Theater in Leavenworth Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
