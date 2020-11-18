Twisp plans Mistletoe Madness, market
TWISP – The annual Mistletoe Madness and Winter Market will be Dec. 4-5 in downtown businesses and TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The first hour each day is for shoppers who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Organizers said the event will be socially distanced and socially fun, which masks required.
Music, shopping, holiday decor, comfort food, artwork and the Valley Goods grand opening will be offered. Valley Goods is the retail store of Methow Made items.
Aspects of the event include:
-Holiday gift haven - Businesses all throughout downtown Twisp and TwispWorks will be open normal business hours to offer discounts, drawings and holiday cheer.
-Outdoor winter market - Twisp will close Glover Street between Second and Third avenues to open up a one-way pedestrian route lined with vendors, many of which are unable to participate in the annual Christmas bazaar because of COVID-19 restrictions.
While the vendor count is still to be determined, past bazaars have included photography, jewelry, quilts, honey, pottery, handmade vinegar, chocolates, clothing, wreaths. mittens, books, paintings and more!
-Local music - Twisp radio station KTRT The Root 97.5 FM will offer merry tunes.
-TwispWorks - The TwispWorks campus will offer music, food and holiday cheer.
