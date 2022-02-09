SPOKANE - Two students from Okanogan County became state finalists in the Poetry Out Loud competition Feb. 3.
In a live virtual contest, Malina Weigel, a senior from Okanogan High School, and Bela Moore, a freshman from The Independent Learning Center in the Methow Valley, landed the only two spots in the state contest from eastern Washington.
Poetry Out Loud is a national contest that encourages high school students to learn about poetry by exploring language, memorizing poems and performing. English teachers hold classroom contests to select contestants for school competition.
The school champions continue on to the eastern regional virtual contest. The winner from that competition advances to the state championship via live video conference March 12, and the state champion will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete for $50,000 in scholarships in Washington, D.C.
Student competitors are supported by teachers and coordinators for each school. In addition, Methow Arts supports student poetry study by hiring poet Thome George to coach students with recitation, performance and competition feedback.
