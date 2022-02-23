OMAK - Diandra Ulloa-Pacheco has been named Omak High School arts student of the month for February.
Ulloa-Pacheco is band council vice president. Her large group ensemble scored a superior (I) at the solo and ensemble contest and she scored an excellent (II+) on her solo. She was the only student this year to perform twice at the contest, said school officials.
She has been an important part of the jazz band and concert band for years, they noted.
“She is also an important part of our pep band, providing lead trumpet for the group,” said the school’s announcement. “She is dependable and consistent, and a natural leader in all the bands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.