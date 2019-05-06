OMAK – The 31st annual United Powwow will be May 11 in the Omak Longhouse, 7 Mission Road.
The event is hosted by Wenatchee Valley College at Omak student government.
Admission is free.
Grand entry will be at 1 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. and a second grand entry at 7 p.m. Dave Madera will be master of ceremonies and Cody Saint will be the arena director.
A United Powwow queen, princess and brave will be selected for the 2019-20 reign.
All drummers and dancers are welcome, organizers said. Host drums will be chosen at each session.
The drug- and alcohol-free event is funded by the Colville Confederated Tribes, WVCO Red Road Association and Omak School District Salish language class.
