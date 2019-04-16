NESPELEM – Several University of Washington students spent their spring break at Nespelem School working with students on a literacy arts project.
Five college students volunteered to work with third-, fourth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, who wrote their own book.
The theme was “Everyday Heroes.” Students across the different grade levels wrote stories about heroes from their communities and beyond.
All of their stories will be compiled into a magazine, and sent out to all of the student participants, said Principal Marcy Horne.
The Pipeline Project, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is based at the University of Washington and connects undergraduate students to elementary, middle and high school students around Washington state.
