WINTHROP - Cymone Van Marter and Chloe Blum were named winners of the Methow Valley School District’s eighth annual Poetry Out Loud Competition on Dec. 11.
Van Marter represents Liberty Bell High School. Blum took top honors among Independent Learning Center students. Their runners up were Lena Nelson, second place, and Connor Herlihy, third place.
The district joined with Methow Arts, Public School Funding Alliance and Merc Playhouse to host the competition.
Van Marter and Blum now advance to regional finals Jan. 30 in Spokane.
Poetry Out Loud is a national memorization and recitation contest that helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life, said the district.
Beginning with Tom Zbyszewski in 2013, a Liberty Bell student has five times won one of two top slots at the regional competition and advanced to the state event. Regional winners after Zbyszewski were Liam Daily, 2014; Claire Waichler, 2015; Lilly Cooley, 2016; Mia Stratman, 2017, and Mackenzie Woodworth, 2018.
The state winner will advance to the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, D.C.
Okanogan’s competition is in January. Last year, Okanogan’s Madeline Luther won the state title and competed at the national finals.
