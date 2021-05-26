OMAK — Kacie Vejraska, an Omak High School FFA member, was named the 2021 star state farmer at the May 14 state FFA convention.
More than 170 state FFA degree applicants sought the honor.
Vejraska was selected as District VII star farmer in February and then was named as one of the final four finalist in March by the state FFA board of directors.
She was the only girl among the finalists. The others were from Liberty, Ellensburg and Lacrosse.
She earned the award based on her supervised agricultural experience program, in which she earned more than $46,000 in a four-year period, and worked in excess of 5,000 documented hours on the family ranch.
Her duties included being involved in the seeding and harvest of 980 acres of forage crops in which she operates a multitude of equipment.
Vejraska also is caretaker of 900 head of cow-calf pairs. She monitors the herd for signs of illness and isolates and treats sick animals, prepares the bulls for the March production sale, maintains fences, rides the permitted rangelands to gather cattle, monitors females during calving season for signs of distress and assists if necessary, and cares for newborn calves.
She will receive a plaque and a check for $500. There is no national competition for the award.
Other Omak FFA members receiving their state FFA degrees were Catherine MacDonald, Evelyn Picking and Emma Blanton.
Proficiency awards also were given during the state convention.
Emma Blanton was the state winner in beef production placement and will be awarded $250 from the National FFA Foundation.
Her application will be forwarded for national consideration in August. Her supervised agricultural experience consisted of working for her dad, Marvin Blanton.
She has worked as a ranch hand for the past three years for more than 1,300 hours.
“Emma has learned how to vaccinate, deworm, detect disease and treat many common cattle diseases,” said an FFA announcement. “In addition, she has learned how to evaluate desirable market and breeding traits in cattle.
“These experiences will aid her in her desire to become a veterinarian.”
Kacie Vejraska placed second in diversified agriculture production placement and will receive a $100 check from the state FFA Foundation.
Kady Vejraska placed second in the same category, and will receive a $50 check from the state FFA Foundation.
The state convention was held virtually May 13-15. Nineteen Omak FFA members attended online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.