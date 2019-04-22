OKANOGAN – The Vintage Faire will be Saturday, April 27, at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail.
The event, to which admission will be charged, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A variety of vendors will offer vintage, antiques, repurposed and handcrafted goods.
Concessions, including a beer garden, will be offered.
